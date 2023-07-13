Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.60) Per Share

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the company will earn ($1.60) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.31) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RCUS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after buying an additional 190,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,843,000 after buying an additional 85,778 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $1,261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at $285,491,538.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $243,094.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 394,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 1,010,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at $285,491,538.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,018 shares of company stock valued at $501,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

