Research Analysts Offer Predictions for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 10th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$6.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.03. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.39 and a twelve month high of C$8.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of C$54.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.30 million.

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.