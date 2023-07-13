RVL Pharmaceuticals plc Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:RVLP)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year. The consensus estimate for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 152.21% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. The company had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RVLP. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. It is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

