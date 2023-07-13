Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.58) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 250.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

