Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on PDS Biotechnology Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for PDS Biotechnology in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.83) for the year. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share.

PDSB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $5.16 on Thursday. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 67,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

