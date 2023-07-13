Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Orchard Therapeutics plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.99) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchard Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.75) per share.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $1.49. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 673.87%.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchard Therapeutics

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 164,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64,853 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,535,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 549,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 15,148.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 167,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 166,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a gene therapy company, research, develops, and commercialize hematopoietic stem cell and gene therapies in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and Germany. It offers OTL-200, an ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of patients with metachromatic leukodystrophy under the Libmeldy brand; and Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral vector-based gene therapy for the treatment of adenosine deaminase deficiency.

