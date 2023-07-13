Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vincerx Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Vincerx Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Down 8.1 %

VINC opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. Vincerx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 630,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 57,676 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 391,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 140,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. 60.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

