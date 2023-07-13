Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of ONCY opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

Oncolytics Biotech ( NASDAQ:ONCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

