Brokers Set Expectations for Spero Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,373,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
