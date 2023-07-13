Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the year. The consensus estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California’s current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PACB. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 239.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $65,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,394.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

