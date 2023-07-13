Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.29 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 401,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,307,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 482,430 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

