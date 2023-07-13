AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AVITA Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AVITA Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RCEL. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. AVITA Medical has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 70.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVITA Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 23.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

