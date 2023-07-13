SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the year. The consensus estimate for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform-speculative” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of SLS opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $5.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

(Get Free Report)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.