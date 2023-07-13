Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.42) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XENE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $822,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

