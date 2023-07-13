PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,260 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PML. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 413,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 259,799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 425.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 95,554 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 551.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 73,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 63,441 shares during the last quarter.

PML opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

