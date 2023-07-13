Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $133,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
