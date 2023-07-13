Fiera Capital Corp Sells 313,245 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313,245 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $277,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $277,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,955 shares of company stock valued at $381,262 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Shares of BL stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.26, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.88.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

