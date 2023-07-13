Fiera Capital Corp Sells 24,906 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,906 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLE. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 30.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 53,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

In related news, insider Peter Hayes sold 3,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $37,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend

BLE opened at $10.42 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

