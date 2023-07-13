Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 37,885 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,968 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $305,412,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $73,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after acquiring an additional 495,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,580,000 after acquiring an additional 416,362 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average is $42.93. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.65%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.