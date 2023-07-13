Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $10.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

