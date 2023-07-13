Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Up 4.7%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.29 and last traded at $41.82. 3,118,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 11,384,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on U. JMP Securities began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Unity Software from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 387,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,874,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 387,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,874,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 12,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $543,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,130,780 shares in the company, valued at $396,732,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,671 shares of company stock worth $14,208,474 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Unity Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.