Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $14.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

