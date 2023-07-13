The New America High Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HYB opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $7.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.