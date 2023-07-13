The New America High Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE HYB opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $7.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70.
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
