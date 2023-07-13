iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

EEM stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

