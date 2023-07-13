Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $182.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.