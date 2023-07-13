PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Up to $25.93

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.93, but opened at $26.55. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 1,175,767 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.94.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8,822.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 453,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after buying an additional 448,698 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 592,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,576,000 after buying an additional 373,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

