Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of POU stock opened at C$29.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.55. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$22.16 and a 1-year high of C$33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.90.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$535.70 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 38.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 3.3082192 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Resources

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POU. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Paramount Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$266,006.40. 46.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.