Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $9.82.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
