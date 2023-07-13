Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 84,602 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 59,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

