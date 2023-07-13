ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE ARR opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.