ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE ARR opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $7.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARMOUR Residential REIT
- 3 Hotel Stocks Earning Five Star Ratings From Markets In July
- ARKK: The Pros and Cons Of Buying Into Cathie’s Best-Known ETF
- 3 Space Stocks That Could Take Off Like a Rocket
- Markets Love Old Dominion Freight Line Stock: How You Can Benefit
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.