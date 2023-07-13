Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Down to $8.79

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $7.82. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 7,051,041 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.