GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.81 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $3.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1,574.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 47,232 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

