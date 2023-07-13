Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NBXG opened at 11.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 10.03. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12-month low of 7.70 and a 12-month high of 11.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBXG. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

