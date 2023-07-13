Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Gap Up to $65.27

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.27, but opened at $66.78. Procore Technologies shares last traded at $67.77, with a volume of 98,873 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,302,202.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,276,733.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,302,202.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,276,733.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $325,525.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,478,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,882,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,739. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

