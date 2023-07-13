Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $791.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 914,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Oxford Lane Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

