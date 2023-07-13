Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $791.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Oxford Lane Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
