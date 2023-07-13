Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 746,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 2,004,318 shares.The stock last traded at $272.30 and had previously closed at $269.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.17.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.28 and its 200 day moving average is $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,321.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,479.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 175,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 168,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.