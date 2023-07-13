ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $21.88

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.88, but opened at $22.47. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 2,620 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IMOS. TheStreet downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $811.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 11.12%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.5007 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 147,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 57.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 52,258 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 68,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

