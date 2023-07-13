Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 696,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,466,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.76.

Redfin Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.08. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

See Also

