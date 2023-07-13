GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,296 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 99.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 97,336 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 32,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 31,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

