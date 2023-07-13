Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $35.85

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.85, but opened at $36.82. Li Auto shares last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 1,336,213 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LI. HSBC lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.74.

Li Auto Stock Up 3.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

