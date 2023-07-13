Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $13.37

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.37, but opened at $13.70. Gold Fields shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 419,757 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investec downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Gold Fields Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

About Gold Fields

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.2% in the first quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 51,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

