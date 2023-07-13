Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $13.37

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.37, but opened at $13.70. Gold Fields shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 419,757 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investec downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.
Gold Fields Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
