The Gabelli Utility Trust Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

Shares of GUT opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GUT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5,457.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

