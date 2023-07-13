DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,678,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

