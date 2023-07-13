GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Sees Large Volume Increase

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 599,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,536,704 shares.The stock last traded at $4.55 and had previously closed at $4.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.38.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 87.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,358,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,154 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 22.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 18,310,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,984 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in GrafTech International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,534,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,476,000 after purchasing an additional 438,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,465,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

