Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Down 2.8%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 129,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 986,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Several research analysts have commented on ARCO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $985.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.61 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 55.24% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Quarry LP raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 48.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

