TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Down 3.1%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.68. 322,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,253,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. King Wealth boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

See Also

