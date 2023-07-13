African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.56

Shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 7512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.
African Gold Acquisition Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29.
Institutional Trading of African Gold Acquisition
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
African Gold Acquisition Company Profile
African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than African Gold Acquisition
- ARKK: The Pros and Cons Of Buying Into Cathie’s Best-Known ETF
- 3 Space Stocks That Could Take Off Like a Rocket
- Markets Love Old Dominion Freight Line Stock: How You Can Benefit
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains
- Netflix Can Soar Higher In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.