African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.56

Shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 7512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

