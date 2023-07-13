Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89. 29,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 360,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELP. Citigroup assumed coverage on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,097,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 592,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,462.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 535,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 87.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 410,740 shares during the period. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

