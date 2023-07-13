Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Down 3%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 1,572,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 29,975,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.0039 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 15.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

