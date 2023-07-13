Robert W. Baird Boosts AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $21.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s previous close.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.30 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.03.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $744.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.05 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

