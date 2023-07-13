Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Immunome’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, May 15th.

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $8.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $102.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.96. Immunome has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

